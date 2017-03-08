'You're Stuck With Me,' FBI Director ...

'You're Stuck With Me,' FBI Director Says, Citing No Plans To Leave Job

13 hrs ago

FBI Director James Comey attends the Boston Conference of Cyber Security at Boston College on Wednesday, where he said he has no plans to leave his post before the end of his term. "You're stuck with me for about 6 1/2 years," James Comey said at a cyber conference in Boston on Wednesday, urging conference organizers to invite him to speak again.

