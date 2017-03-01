Wiesenthal Cntr, US lawmaker call for...

Wiesenthal Cntr, US lawmaker call for fed funding of antisemitism monitors

A senior Republican congressman and a Jewish defense group called for the funding of federal positions to monitor anti-Semitism a day after reports that the Trump administration was considering nixing the international anti-Semitism monitor role. "Ever since its creation under President George W. Bush, the Special Envoy on anti-Semitism has made clear America's unflinching commitment to fight history's oldest hate," said a statement Tuesday by the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

