Why has Trump targeted Obama? Maybe ita s the ex-presidenta s adoring crowds
President-elect Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with President Barack Obama before the 58th presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Since then, things have gotten less friendly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 min
|Pete
|3,351
|Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic
|11 min
|Patient heal thy...
|2
|Manaforta s plan to a greatly benefit the Putin...
|24 min
|Trump your President
|6
|Fake news from the intelligence agencies
|21 hr
|No Russian Influence
|1
|Part II: Atheists Fail Stripping "God" from Pre...
|23 hr
|Karen Burton
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mon
|CombOver Donald
|67
|A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ...
|Mar 18
|lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC