Why has Trump targeted Obama? Maybe i...

Why has Trump targeted Obama? Maybe ita s the ex-presidenta s adoring crowds

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

President-elect Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with President Barack Obama before the 58th presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Since then, things have gotten less friendly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 1 min Pete 3,351
News Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic 11 min Patient heal thy... 2
News Manaforta s plan to a greatly benefit the Putin... 24 min Trump your President 6
News Fake news from the intelligence agencies 21 hr No Russian Influence 1
News Part II: Atheists Fail Stripping "God" from Pre... 23 hr Karen Burton 1
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mon CombOver Donald 67
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... Mar 18 lambert 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,291 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC