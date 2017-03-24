Why Australia must learn from our mis...

Why Australia must learn from our mistakes in the Iraq War

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Age

Donald Trump is proposing a $54 billion increase in US defence spending. He says this is needed to ramp up the fight against ISIS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ... 16 min Anthony Weiner 144
News Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic 1 hr Frogface Kate 44
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 1 hr Frogface Kate 3,408
News Manaforta s plan to a greatly benefit the Putin... Mar 24 spocko 24
News Fake news from the intelligence agencies Mar 21 No Russian Influence 1
News Part II: Atheists Fail Stripping "God" from Pre... Mar 21 Karen Burton 1
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 20 CombOver Donald 67
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,307 • Total comments across all topics: 279,838,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC