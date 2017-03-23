'What the hell is Nunes doing at the White House?': Former top CIA, NSA lawyer stunned House Intel chair shared info with Trump A former top lawyer for the CIA, NSA, and Department of Defense expressed shock in an interview with Business Insider that House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes went to the White House Wednesday to share information with President Donald Trump - going at a time when Nunes' panel is looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Robert Deitz, who held those posts in President Bill Clinton's and President George W. Bush's administrations, said Nunes' Wednesday trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was "unbelievable."

