What Powell's move to the NSC means
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has been on the job for less than a month, but the changes at the National Security Council already signal it will play a markedly different role under President Donald Trump than his predecessors. No decision makes that clearer than Dina Powell moving from the East Wing, where she advised first daughter Ivanka Trump, to the NSC, where she will become deputy national security adviser for strategy.
