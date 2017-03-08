Watchdog presses US lawmakers to probe Icahn's role with Trump
A government watchdog group, Public Citizen, said on Wednesday it has asked lawmakers to investigate whether billionaire investor Carl Icahn should have been subject to lobbying disclosure laws when he advised President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program. Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|o see the light
|2,883
|Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino: #Obama...
|15 hr
|coyote505
|3
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|21 hr
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wi...
|Wed
|Mikey
|9
|Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06)
|Tue
|Marcus
|215
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Tue
|swampmudd
|49
|That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte...
|Mon
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC