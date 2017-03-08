Watchdog presses US lawmakers to probe Icahn's role with Trump

A government watchdog group, Public Citizen, said on Wednesday it has asked lawmakers to investigate whether billionaire investor Carl Icahn should have been subject to lobbying disclosure laws when he advised President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program. Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.