Virginia Federal Judge Sides With Tru...

Virginia Federal Judge Sides With Trump, Refuses to Block Travel Ban

18 hrs ago

A federal judge ruled Friday against blocking President Trump's executive order that called for a temporary ban of immigrants from six majority Muslim countries. Judge Anthony Trenga of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia found that Trump was within his legal rights to impose the travel ban and that it was not discriminatory toward Muslims.

