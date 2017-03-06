Vermont, home of Sen. Bernie Sanders,...

Vermont, home of Sen. Bernie Sanders, elects a Muslim as its Democratic Party chair

12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The most remarkable fact about Faisal Gill isn't that he might be the first Muslim to ever be elected chair of a state party. It's that he now runs the Democratic Party in Vermont, perhaps the most liberal state in the union, only 10 years after running as a Republican candidate in Virginia - and serving as a lawyer in the administration of President George W. Bush.

