Vermont, home of Sen. Bernie Sanders, elects a Muslim as its Democratic Party chair
The most remarkable fact about Faisal Gill isn't that he might be the first Muslim to ever be elected chair of a state party. It's that he now runs the Democratic Party in Vermont, perhaps the most liberal state in the union, only 10 years after running as a Republican candidate in Virginia - and serving as a lawyer in the administration of President George W. Bush.
