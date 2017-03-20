Venezuela's troubles put US heating oil charity in limbo

In this Jan. 7, 2009 file photo, Joseph P. Kennedy II, Citizens Energy Corporation Chairman and President speaks during a news conference in Boston where he announced that Citgo ended the suspension of its free heating oil program for the poor, crediting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez for his intervention to help keep the program going. Amid continuing economic turmoil, Venezuela skipped heating oil contributions to the Massachusetts-based nonprofit program during the winter of 2016-2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.