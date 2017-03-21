Venezuela's troubles put US heating o...

Venezuela's troubles put US heating oil charity in limbo

Read more: The Gazette

Venezuela's economic turmoil has placed in limbo that country's participation in a free heating oil program run by a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that has helped hundreds of thousands of people, signaling that the program may be kaput. This marks the second consecutive winter that Venezuela's Citgo Petroleum Corp. has not contributed to the "Joe-4-Oil" program, part of the nonprofit Citizens Energy created by businessman and former Democratic Massachusetts Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II.

