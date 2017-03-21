Venezuela's troubles put US heating oil charity in limbo
Venezuela's economic turmoil has placed in limbo that country's participation in a free heating oil program run by a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that has helped hundreds of thousands of people, signaling that the program may be kaput. This marks the second consecutive winter that Venezuela's Citgo Petroleum Corp. has not contributed to the "Joe-4-Oil" program, part of the nonprofit Citizens Energy created by businessman and former Democratic Massachusetts Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fake news from the intelligence agencies
|55 min
|No Russian Influence
|1
|Part II: Atheists Fail Stripping "God" from Pre...
|2 hr
|Karen Burton
|1
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 hr
|Jim-ca
|3,317
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mon
|CombOver Donald
|67
|A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ...
|Mar 18
|lambert
|1
|Texas Fight: George W. Bush reportedly rips Ted... (Oct '15)
|Mar 17
|Rubble Memories
|24
|The Latest: Government calls ruling flawed, vow...
|Mar 16
|Retribution
|11
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC