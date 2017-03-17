Uganda police spokesman shot dead

Uganda police spokesman shot dead

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Gunmen on motorbikes killed Uganda's third highest ranking police officer on Friday, drawing condemnation from President Yoweri Museveni who ordered the installation of surveillance cameras in major towns and on highways. "The motive is yet to be established", he added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... 40 min lambert 1
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 4 hr huntcoyotes 3,262
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Fri CombOver Donald 66
News Texas Fight: George W. Bush reportedly rips Ted... (Oct '15) Fri Rubble Memories 24
News The Latest: Government calls ruling flawed, vow... Thu Retribution 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Thu Texxy 276,627
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Mar 14 o see the light 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,325 • Total comments across all topics: 279,637,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC