Trump's new choice for labor secretary faces Senate
Alexander Acosta, a Florida law school dean and former federal civil rights lawyer, is set to testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Wednesday morning. He follows Andrew Puzder, who withdrew his candidacy in February.
