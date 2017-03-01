Trump's likely envoy to Canada: Political donor, philanthropist from coal family
A big-money political donor and philanthropist with personal ties to the coal industry and professional connections to the White House and the U.S. Senate is expected to be named Donald Trump's ambassador to Canada. Expectations within government, as well as recent media speculation, point to the Trump administration submitting Kelly Knight Craft's name for the approval of the Senate.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump gets to replace judge who blocked his tra...
|18 min
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|spud
|2,664
|Barack and Michelle Obama each have book deals
|10 hr
|USA Today
|18
|George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power...
|12 hr
|Retired SOF
|51
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|13 hr
|Just Slim
|276,620
|George W. Bush returns to the political scene
|13 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: 'We all nee...
|14 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|5
