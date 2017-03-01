Trump's likely envoy to Canada: Polit...

Trump's likely envoy to Canada: Political donor, philanthropist from coal family

13 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

A big-money political donor and philanthropist with personal ties to the coal industry and professional connections to the White House and the U.S. Senate is expected to be named Donald Trump's ambassador to Canada. Expectations within government, as well as recent media speculation, point to the Trump administration submitting Kelly Knight Craft's name for the approval of the Senate.

