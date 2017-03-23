Trump's bumped-up Pentagon budget mea...

Trump's bumped-up Pentagon budget means a gold rush for defense contractors

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ThinkProgress

President Trump's first budget erases scores of domestic spending programs and inflicts steep cuts on most others, dramatically accelerating a years-long downward trend in how much America invests in its own people. The administration justifies canceling programs that heat very poor people's homes through the winter and ensure people don't go hungry by saying they haven't delivered strong enough results to justify their relatively low cost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ... 27 min He Named Me Black... 139
News Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic 2 hr Wait a sec 42
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 5 hr jonjedi 3,407
News Manaforta s plan to a greatly benefit the Putin... Fri spocko 24
News Fake news from the intelligence agencies Mar 21 No Russian Influence 1
News Part II: Atheists Fail Stripping "God" from Pre... Mar 21 Karen Burton 1
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 20 CombOver Donald 67
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,835,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC