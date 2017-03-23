Trump's bumped-up Pentagon budget means a gold rush for defense contractors
President Trump's first budget erases scores of domestic spending programs and inflicts steep cuts on most others, dramatically accelerating a years-long downward trend in how much America invests in its own people. The administration justifies canceling programs that heat very poor people's homes through the winter and ensure people don't go hungry by saying they haven't delivered strong enough results to justify their relatively low cost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ...
|27 min
|He Named Me Black...
|139
|Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic
|2 hr
|Wait a sec
|42
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|5 hr
|jonjedi
|3,407
|Manaforta s plan to a greatly benefit the Putin...
|Fri
|spocko
|24
|Fake news from the intelligence agencies
|Mar 21
|No Russian Influence
|1
|Part II: Atheists Fail Stripping "God" from Pre...
|Mar 21
|Karen Burton
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC