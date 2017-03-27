Trump's approval rating has sunk lower than Obama or Clinton's
President Donald Trump's job approval rating has fallen to its lowest level ever at 36% - two points beneath President Barack Obama's lowest ever rating, according to a Gallup poll conducted between March 24-26. Obama's job approval rating sunk to 38% twice during his presidency, while President Bill Clinton hit his all-time low of 37% only once during his time in office.
