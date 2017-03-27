Trump's approval rating has sunk lowe...

Trump's approval rating has sunk lower than Obama or Clinton's

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

President Donald Trump's job approval rating has fallen to its lowest level ever at 36% - two points beneath President Barack Obama's lowest ever rating, according to a Gallup poll conducted between March 24-26. Obama's job approval rating sunk to 38% twice during his presidency, while President Bill Clinton hit his all-time low of 37% only once during his time in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ... 1 hr Denny CranesPlace 175
News Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12) 20 hr Tennessee Prostitute 146
News Trump's job approval rating has sunk lower than... 21 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic Mon Not everyone 47
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... Sun Frogface Kate 3,404
News Manaforta s plan to a greatly benefit the Putin... Mar 24 spocko 24
News Fake news from the intelligence agencies Mar 21 No Russian Influence 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,598 • Total comments across all topics: 279,878,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC