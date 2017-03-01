Trumpa s tall order: Hiring 15,000 IC...

Trumpa s tall order: Hiring 15,000 ICE and border patrol agents

To carry out his tough-on-immigration policies and deport millions of "criminal aliens," President Trump plans to hire 10,000 more Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and 5,000 Customs and Border Protection agents as soon as possible. But finding, hiring and training thousands of new agents is a long and arduous process and the Department of Homeland Security is already struggling to fill the open positions it currently has.

