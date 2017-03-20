Trumpa s Supreme Court nominee to face senators in marathon hearing
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will face tough scrutiny at his Senate confirmation hearing starting on Monday, with Democrats seeking to make the case that he is a pro-business, social conservative insufficiently independent of the president. In a bid to place hurdles in the way of Gorsuch's expected confirmation by the Republican-controlled Senate, Democrats on the judiciary committee considering the nomination have said they will probe him on several fronts based mainly on his record as a federal appeals court judge and a Justice Department appointee under former President George W. Bush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIXY-FM Champaign.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|5 hr
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|14 hr
|Spartacus the cra...
|3,293
|A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ...
|Mar 18
|lambert
|1
|Texas Fight: George W. Bush reportedly rips Ted... (Oct '15)
|Mar 17
|Rubble Memories
|24
|The Latest: Government calls ruling flawed, vow...
|Mar 16
|Retribution
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC