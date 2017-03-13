Trumpa s pick for deputy transportati...

Trumpa s pick for deputy transportation secretary did legal work for airline lobbyists

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

President Donald Trump's nominee for deputy transportation secretary once represented a major airline lobby, a group that is now pushing the Trump administration to privatize the nation's air traffic control system. Last week, Trump nominated Jeffrey Rosen, a Washington lawyer and former George W. Bush administration official, to run the day-to-day operations of the Transportation Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 2 hr Quirky 3,177
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... 13 hr o see the light 1
News George W. Bush's lessons for President Trump: M... Mon Lawrence Wolf 8
News Will Mexico pay? Trump weighs options to fulfil... Mon Texxy 3
News That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte... Mar 12 Texxy 4
News Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino: #Obama... Mar 9 YouDidntBuildThat 6
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 8 Divorce proceedings 62
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,181 • Total comments across all topics: 279,560,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC