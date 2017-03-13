Trumpa s pick for deputy transportation secretary did legal work for airline lobbyists
President Donald Trump's nominee for deputy transportation secretary once represented a major airline lobby, a group that is now pushing the Trump administration to privatize the nation's air traffic control system. Last week, Trump nominated Jeffrey Rosen, a Washington lawyer and former George W. Bush administration official, to run the day-to-day operations of the Transportation Department.
