Trump trying to find his footing on v...

Trump trying to find his footing on vexing foreign problems

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Despite his promises of a no-holds-barred administration, President Donald Trump is tiptoeing around U.S. military engagements in Afghanistan and Iraq, and dialing back the threats of abandoning allies. It seems Trump is opting for an increasingly risk-averse approach to the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 1 hr Damn 2,685
News Trump gets to replace judge who blocked his tra... 3 hr Texxy the Indepen... 4
News George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: 'We all nee... 7 hr HITLER Alt-Right ... 11
News Barack and Michelle Obama each have book deals 11 hr CodeTalker 19
News George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power... Wed Retired SOF 51
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Wed Just Slim 276,620
News George W. Bush returns to the political scene Wed spytheweb 2
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,853 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC