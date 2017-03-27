Trump to offer federal coal to indust...

Trump to offer federal coal to industry awash in reserves

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

Haul trucks move coal as seen during a tour of Peabody Energy's North Antelope Rochelle coal mine near Gillette, Wyoming, U.S. June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kristina Barker U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has billed his move to re-open federal lands to new coal leases as a win for miners seeking to expand production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ... 1 hr tick tick tick tick 197
News Dick Cheney calls Russian election meddling 'an... 5 hr Marine Corp Pat 1
News Neil Gorsuch opposes the Kelo decision - a terr... 7 hr Hillary got thumped 7
News Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12) Mon Tennessee Prostitute 146
News Trump's job approval rating has sunk lower than... Mon Jeff Brightone 1
News Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic Mon Not everyone 47
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... Mar 26 Frogface Kate 3,404
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,902 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC