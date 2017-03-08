Trump Taps Noel Francisco for Solicit...

Trump Taps Noel Francisco for Solicitor General

10 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

President Trump has picked Noel Francisco to be his Solicitor General, the administration announced yesterday. The Solicitor General serves as the government's voice in the Supreme Court, representing the federal government's position before the Court.

