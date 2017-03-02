Trump Moves to Name Fiona Hill as Top Russia Adviser
President Donald Trump is moving to name Fiona Hill, a former intelligence officer and well-known scholar of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as his top Russia adviser, according to a person familiar with the matter. Hill, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who worked at the National Intelligence Council from 2006 to 2009, is in line to become White House senior director for Europe and Russia, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the appointment hasn't been made official.
