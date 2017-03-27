Trump meets with Condoleezza Rice
President Donald Trump met Friday with an unlikely guest, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who called on Trump to withdraw from the presidential race a month before he was elected president. The former top administration official under President George W. Bush met Trump in the Oval Office after first sitting down with Vice President Mike Pence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gorsuch Floor Fight Foreshadows Change in Senate
|4 min
|Ex-Lesbian River
|13
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|5 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|22
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|14 hr
|Guido
|3,382
|Dick Cheney calls Russian election meddling 'an...
|17 hr
|Frogface Kate
|30
|Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12)
|20 hr
|Progress Patriot
|21
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|21 hr
|Immunity
|7
|Clinton jabs Trump in first major post-election...
|Fri
|Trump your President
|13
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC