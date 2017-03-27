Trump meets with Condoleezza Rice

Trump meets with Condoleezza Rice

21 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

President Donald Trump met Friday with an unlikely guest, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who called on Trump to withdraw from the presidential race a month before he was elected president. The former top administration official under President George W. Bush met Trump in the Oval Office after first sitting down with Vice President Mike Pence.

