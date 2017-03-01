Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer ...

Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov listen as U.S. Senator Charles Schumer gestures as he speaks about U.S.-Russian relations during the opening of Lukoil's gasoline station September 26, 2003 in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. Lukoil, a Russian oil company, acquired Getty Petroleum Marketing Inc. and its 1, 300 stations in November 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump demands probe into top Democrat's ties wi... 1 hr Mikey 7
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 1 hr Weirdo patrol 2,723
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) 10 hr Divorce proceedings 60
News George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power... 12 hr Trump your President 54
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 16 hr Just Slim 276,621
News Trump gets to replace judge who blocked his tra... Thu Texxy the Indepen... 4
News George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: 'We all nee... Thu HITLER Alt-Right ... 11
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,291,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC