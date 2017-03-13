Trump budget plan would scrap energy grants, auto loan program
The Trump administration on Thursday proposed eliminating Energy Department loan programs and some research funding for energy efficient technology and electric vehicle development at three carmakers as the industry shifts more of its focus to electric and self-driving vehicles. The White House budget blueprint proposes ending the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy program, which gives $300 million a year in grants for research in a wide variety of technologies aimed at reducing fossil fuel consumption and improving energy efficiency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|CombOver Donald
|66
|Texas Fight: George W. Bush reportedly rips Ted... (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Rubble Memories
|24
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|3 hr
|Facts Watch
|3,244
|The Latest: Government calls ruling flawed, vow...
|23 hr
|Retribution
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|23 hr
|Texxy
|276,627
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
|George W. Bush's lessons for President Trump: M...
|Mar 13
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC