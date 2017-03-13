Trump budget plan would scrap energy ...

Trump budget plan would scrap energy grants, auto loan program

Read more: Reuters

The Trump administration on Thursday proposed eliminating Energy Department loan programs and some research funding for energy efficient technology and electric vehicle development at three carmakers as the industry shifts more of its focus to electric and self-driving vehicles. The White House budget blueprint proposes ending the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy program, which gives $300 million a year in grants for research in a wide variety of technologies aimed at reducing fossil fuel consumption and improving energy efficiency.

