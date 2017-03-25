Top Senate Democrat promises fight to block Trump high court pick
Graham went on to say, "If my Democratic colleagues choose to filibuster this guy, then they will be telling me that they don't accept the election results - 306 electoral votes - that they're trying to delegitimize President Trump, and that's not right and we would have to change the rules to have the Supreme Court like everybody else". Grassley said that he wished Schumer could have seen the way Gorsuch was acting in his Supreme Court nomination hearing.
