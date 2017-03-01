Tom Hanks gifts White House Press Corps with espresso machine
In an attempt to keep them honest - and caffeinated - Tom Hanks has gifted the White House Press Corps with an espresso machine. It's apparently a tradition dating back to 2004 - when President George W. Bush was reelected to a second term.
