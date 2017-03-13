Todaya s highlights in history provided

Todaya s highlights in history provid...

Read more: Altus Times

On March 14, 1967, the body of President John F. Kennedy was moved from a temporary grave to a permanent memorial site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. In 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an executive order designed to prevent Japanese laborers from immigrating to the United States as part of a "gentlemen's agreement" with Japan.

