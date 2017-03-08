Todaya s highlights in history provided - 1:00 am updated:
On March 10, 1848, the U.S. Senate ratified the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, which ended the Mexican-American War. In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell's assistant, Thomas Watson, heard Bell say over his experimental telephone: "Mr. Watson - come here - I want to see you" from the next room of Bell's Boston laboratory.
