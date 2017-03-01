Tillerson skips release of annual hum...

Tillerson skips release of annual human rights report

The State Department released its annual report on the state of human rights across the globe Friday with markedly less fanfare than in previous years. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson chose not to hold the traditional press conference that has accompanied the release of the report for decades across both Democratic and Republican administrations.

