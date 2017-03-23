'There is no other word for it': Former Bush ethics czar...
The former ethics lawyer for George W. Bush believes the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia has uncovered evidence of treason . Richard Painter, who joined a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of President Donald Trump's foreign business ties, tweeted a link late Wednesday to a McClatchy report on a federal investigation into whether U.S. right-wing websites coordinated with Russian operatives to attack Hillary Clinton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic
|3 hr
|FFFu
|17
|Manaforta s plan to a greatly benefit the Putin...
|4 hr
|Retribution
|22
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|4 hr
|SHANE
|3,381
|Fake news from the intelligence agencies
|Mar 21
|No Russian Influence
|1
|Part II: Atheists Fail Stripping "God" from Pre...
|Mar 21
|Karen Burton
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
|A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ...
|Mar 18
|lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC