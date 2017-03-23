'There is no other word for it': Form...

'There is no other word for it': Former Bush ethics czar...

The Raw Story

The former ethics lawyer for George W. Bush believes the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia has uncovered evidence of treason . Richard Painter, who joined a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of President Donald Trump's foreign business ties, tweeted a link late Wednesday to a McClatchy report on a federal investigation into whether U.S. right-wing websites coordinated with Russian operatives to attack Hillary Clinton.

