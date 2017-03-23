'There is no other word for it': Former Bush ethics czar...

The former ethics lawyer for George W. Bush believes the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia has uncovered evidence of treason . Richard Painter, who joined a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of President Donald Trump's foreign business ties, tweeted a link late Wednesday to a McClatchy report on a federal investigation into whether U.S. right-wing websites coordinated with Russian operatives to attack Hillary Clinton.

