The Problem With the CIA and Drones

Thanks to a recent Wall Street Journal article, I've been hearing from Democratic partisans that President Trump has done something brand new, and that it amounts to tearing up the War Powers Resolution by giving the CIA the power to make war. Now, I am seeking to build support for abolishing the CIA , and for impeaching Donald Trump , and for banning weaponized drones .

Chicago, IL

