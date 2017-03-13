The Latest: Judge: Trump has power to...

The Latest: Judge: Trump has power to ban foreign travelers

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A federal appeals court judge says President Donald Trump has the authority to block foreign travelers and courts must defer to the president's judgment in decisions about who should be allowed in the United States. Judge Jay Bybee of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in court documents filed Wednesday that his appeals court colleagues were wrong when they refused to immediately reinstate Trump's original travel ban.

