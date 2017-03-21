The Latest: Irish PM says McGuinness' death a loss

This is a Monday, Jan. 10, 2005, file photo of Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness as he speaks to the media outside his party offices in west Belfast, Northern Ireland. McGuinness, an IRA and Sinn Fein leader who became a minister of peacetime Northern Ireland, has died, according to UK media Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.