That time Tom Hanks watched President Bush toss a dead bird into the White House shrubbery
President Barack Obama and actor Tom Hanks as they sit in the audience together during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014. Tom Hanks has been a regular at the White House for more than a minute, so he's seen plenty of behind-the-scenes action at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. - including a the president handling some dead wildlife on the grounds? Hanks recently shared his favorite White House memory, a story he says his family has been "dining out on" for years .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton jabs Trump in first major post-election...
|36 min
|o see the light
|11
|Dick Cheney calls Russian election meddling 'an...
|2 hr
|Holy Guacamole
|27
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Fire
|60
|Senate confirms James Comey as FBI director (Jul '13)
|Wed
|Dead Mothers Club
|6
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Wed
|Just Slim
|276,628
|Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ...
|Wed
|Dayum
|139
|Neil Gorsuch opposes the Kelo decision - a terr...
|Mar 28
|Hillary got thumped
|7
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC