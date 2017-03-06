That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easter Bunny
There are 1 comment on the WVNY story from 14 hrs ago, titled That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easter Bunny. In it, WVNY reports that:
During George W. Bush's presidency, he took on the role of the Easter Bunny to entertain children at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. Photos of Spicer wearing the fluffy, white costume resurfaced on social media this week as the Christian observance of Lent begins.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WVNY.
|
#1 53 min ago
I never knew rabbits were such a big vector for rabies transmission.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|3 hr
|RoxLo
|2,825
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|15 hr
|RoxLo
|47
|George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power...
|Sun
|Fcvk tRump
|60
|Trump demands probe into top Democrat's ties wi...
|Sun
|Frogface Kate
|33
|Trump's tall order: Hiring 15,000 ICE and borde...
|Sun
|Alien Touch
|1
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Next in line to lead Russia probe: Rosenstein h...
|Mar 4
|Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC