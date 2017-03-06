That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easter Bunny

That time Sean Spicer was the White H...

During George W. Bush's presidency, he took on the role of the Easter Bunny to entertain children at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. Photos of Spicer wearing the fluffy, white costume resurfaced on social media this week as the Christian observance of Lent begins.

Marcavage s Trick

Philadelphia, PA

#1 53 min ago
I never knew rabbits were such a big vector for rabies transmission.
Chicago, IL

