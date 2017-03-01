That Time George W. Bush Got Kicked O...

That Time George W. Bush Got Kicked Out of a Yoga Class

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Southern Accents

Now, in a recent at-home interview with PEOPLE, Laura Bush reveals that her husband is even more of a Renaissance man than we knew and can be found not only in his art studio - but on a yoga mat. The former first lady says she and the former president spend most Januarys in Florida, where she has a favorite yoga teacher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump demands probe into top Democrat's ties wi... 4 hr Frogface Kate 33
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 5 hr spud 2,766
News Trump's tall order: Hiring 15,000 ICE and borde... 6 hr Alien Touch 1
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties 14 hr RoxLo 42
News Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16) 21 hr USS LIBERTY 2
News George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power... Sat Trump your President 59
News Next in line to lead Russia probe: Rosenstein h... Sat Pete 2
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,362 • Total comments across all topics: 279,328,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC