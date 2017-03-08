Texas lawmakers illegally drew three voting districts on racial lines, court rules
Texas lawmakers drew up three U.S. congressional districts to undermine the influence of Hispanic voters, a divided panel of three federal judges ruled, in the latest development in a years-long battle over gerrymandering. In the decision announced late on Friday, U.S. District Judges Xavier Rodriguez and Orlando Garcia in San Antonio found that the districts' shapes diluted minority voters' power, either by splitting communities into different districts or concentrating minorities in a single area to limit their sway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George W. Bush's lessons for President Trump: M...
|27 min
|Fcvk tRump
|3
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|Mojo Risen
|2,947
|Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino: #Obama...
|Thu
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 8
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wi...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|9
|Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06)
|Mar 7
|Marcus
|215
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar 7
|swampmudd
|49
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC