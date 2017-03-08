Texas lawmakers illegally drew three ...

Texas lawmakers illegally drew three voting districts on racial lines, court rules

Read more: Reuters

Texas lawmakers drew up three U.S. congressional districts to undermine the influence of Hispanic voters, a divided panel of three federal judges ruled, in the latest development in a years-long battle over gerrymandering. In the decision announced late on Friday, U.S. District Judges Xavier Rodriguez and Orlando Garcia in San Antonio found that the districts' shapes diluted minority voters' power, either by splitting communities into different districts or concentrating minorities in a single area to limit their sway.

Chicago, IL

