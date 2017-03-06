Steve Bannon in 2013: Joseph McCarthy was right in crusade against Communist infiltration

Donald Trump's chief White House strategist Steve Bannon said in 2013 that Sen. Joseph McCarthy was right in his 1950s campaign claiming widespread Communist infiltration into the United States government. The Wisconsin senator's inquisitions of those he suspected of communist ties -- which eventually led to his censure by the United States Senate -- was a key moment in the Red Scare and led to the coining of the term "McCarthyism."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.