Steve Bannon in 2013: Joseph McCarthy was right in crusade against Communist infiltration
Donald Trump's chief White House strategist Steve Bannon said in 2013 that Sen. Joseph McCarthy was right in his 1950s campaign claiming widespread Communist infiltration into the United States government. The Wisconsin senator's inquisitions of those he suspected of communist ties -- which eventually led to his censure by the United States Senate -- was a key moment in the Red Scare and led to the coining of the term "McCarthyism."
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|12 min
|swampmudd
|49
|As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wi...
|1 hr
|RushFan666
|3
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|3 hr
|huntcoyotes
|2,827
|That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte...
|7 hr
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
|George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power...
|Sun
|Fcvk tRump
|60
|Trump demands probe into top Democrat's ties wi...
|Sun
|Frogface Kate
|33
|Trump's tall order: Hiring 15,000 ICE and borde...
|Sun
|Alien Touch
|1
