South Florida pilots learning that sk...

South Florida pilots learning that skies are less friendly during Trump visits

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Some pilots just aren't getting the message: They can't come and go as they please across South Florida's skies like they used to, at least not when the president is in town. Since last month, at least 27 aircraft have violated a temporary restriction on the airspace near President Trump 's estate in Palm Beach, federal officials say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 42 min Quirky 2,762
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties 2 hr RoxLo 42
News Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16) 8 hr USS LIBERTY 2
News Trump demands probe into top Democrat's ties wi... 10 hr Mikey 29
News George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power... 11 hr Trump your President 59
News Next in line to lead Russia probe: Rosenstein h... 15 hr Pete 2
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Fri Divorce proceedings 60
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,300 • Total comments across all topics: 279,316,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC