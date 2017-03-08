Source: Trump picks former FDA official to head agency

Source: Trump picks former FDA offici...

Trump picks former FDA official to head agency

President Donald Trump is choosing a conservative doctor-turned-pundit with deep ties to Wall Street and the pharmaceutical industry to lead the powerful Food and Drug Administration, a White House official said Friday. Dr. Scott Gottlieb would be tasked with Trump's goal of cutting red tape at the FDA, which regulates everything from pharmaceuticals to seafood to electronic cigarettes.

