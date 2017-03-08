Source: Trump picks former FDA official to head agency
President Donald Trump is choosing a conservative doctor-turned-pundit with deep ties to Wall Street and the pharmaceutical industry to lead the powerful Food and Drug Administration, a White House official said Friday. Dr. Scott Gottlieb would be tasked with Trump's goal of cutting red tape at the FDA, which regulates everything from pharmaceuticals to seafood to electronic cigarettes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|13 min
|Justice Dale
|2,885
|Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino: #Obama...
|23 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 8
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wi...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|9
|Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06)
|Mar 7
|Marcus
|215
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar 7
|swampmudd
|49
|That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC