Source behind Trump's wire-tapping claim once pushed Michelle...

In an interview with the New York Times , a former intelligence official who pushed a 2008 rumor that former First Lady Michelle Obama made racially-inflammatory comments about white people in a taped-speech admitted he is one of the sources for President Donald Trump's claim he was "wiretapped." With GOP lawmakers and U.S. intelligence officials failing to back up Trump's Twitter accusations that former President Barack Obama had his Trump Tower office "wiretapped" before the election, the president on Friday passed the buck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.