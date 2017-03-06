Slovenian leader: Invitation for Trump-Putin summit still on

Slovenia's president said Monday his invitation to host a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin still stands despite the talk of the Kremlin's meddling in the American elections. Borut Pahor told The Associated Press that a "tradition" of first meetings between U.S. and Russian presidents in the small Alpine state shouldn't be discarded - and Slovenia is also the U.S. first lady's native land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.