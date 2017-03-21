Senate presses Neil Gorsuch on torture, abortion and elections
The second day of confirmation hearings for Judge Neil Gorsuch opened Tuesday with pointed questions that probed his stance on abortion, torture and campaign finance. But the U.S. Supreme Court nominee largely deflected the queries, insisting it would be unfair for him to pre-judge future cases while taking for the record a few inquiries about his role at the U.S. Department of Justice under former President George W. Bush as that administration weighed how it should treat terrorism detainees.
