RPT-Post-firing, NY prosecutor's office likely to plot similar course
The Trump administration's firing of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara sent shockwaves through New York, but veterans of the high-profile office expect a longstanding mission of cracking down on political corruption and Wall Street wrongdoing to remain intact. Staffed with more than one hundred career prosecutors, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office has a long history of being apolitical and pursuing a wide range of investigations into terrorism, public corruption, securities fraud and cyber crime, former prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|7 min
|INFIDEL
|3,092
|George W. Bush's lessons for President Trump: M...
|16 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|Will Mexico pay? Trump weighs options to fulfil...
|22 hr
|Texxy
|3
|That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte...
|Sun
|Texxy
|4
|Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino: #Obama...
|Mar 9
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 8
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wi...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|9
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC