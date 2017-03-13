Robert Reich: Trump doesn't just lie ...

Robert Reich: Trump doesn't just lie - he attacks the...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

Donald Trump makes a pointing gesture toward the media during a speech to a large crowd at a Thank You tour rally held at the Giant Center Trump and his White House don't argue on the merits. They attack the institutions that come up with facts and arguments they don't like.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 2 min Liar watch 3,121
News George W. Bush's lessons for President Trump: M... 13 hr Lawrence Wolf 8
News Will Mexico pay? Trump weighs options to fulfil... 19 hr Texxy 3
News That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte... Sun Texxy 4
News Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino: #Obama... Mar 9 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 8 Divorce proceedings 62
News As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wi... Mar 8 Mikey 9
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,540,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC