Proposed $54B jump in defense budget won't help economy much
President Donald Trump last week proposed a 10 percent increase in defense spending. The extra money will certainly be felt in the communities surrounding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|12 min
|Justice Dale
|2,885
|Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino: #Obama...
|23 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 8
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wi...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|9
|Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06)
|Mar 7
|Marcus
|215
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar 7
|swampmudd
|49
|That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC