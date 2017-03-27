President Trump Won't Throw the First Pitch for the Washington Nationals, After All
Barack Obama throws out the first pitch at Nationals Park in Washington, DC on baseball's opening day on April 5, 2010. The team had invited the President to perform the ceremonial task, the team's spokesman told reporters in remarks reported by Thirteen of Trump's predecessors, including George W. Bush and Barack Obama, threw out the first pitch for the team on opening day, ESPN reports.
Read more at Time.
