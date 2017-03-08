Preet Bharara says he was fired after...

Preet Bharara says he was fired after not resigning

13 hrs ago

US attorney Preet Bharara of New York said on Saturday he had been fired after he defied a Justice Department request to resign as the Trump administration cleared out federal prosecutors who served under former President Barack Obama. WASHINGTON: US attorney Preet Bharara of New York said on Saturday he had been fired after he defied a Justice Department request to resign as the Trump administration cleared out federal prosecutors who served under former President Barack Obama .

